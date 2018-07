In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Khaja said that the Executive Committee for Expansion of Healthy Cities in Sharjah aims to enhance the emirate's status as a healthy city according to the highest standards of quality of World Health Organisation, WHO.

Hessa Al-Khaja Director of Sharjah Educational Zone pointed out that the education committee is working to provide a healthy environment in schools for students who suffer from chronic, and aims to raise health awareness.