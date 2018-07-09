Al Hamriyah Municipality trains students within the summer training program

Al Hamriyah Municipality has accepted a number of university students and graduates in a number of colleges and universities in the country, followed by the strategic and development sector, the financial sector and the public relations sector within the framework of the summer training program.

The aim of the students' admission is to provide them with new skills and practical experience during the summer training period and to prepare them to meet the needs of the labor market in the future in line with the objectives of the Human Resources Department in this field, the program continues for four consecutive weeks.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, said that the municipality received 12 trainees from Al Hamriya City from various levels of study and university to follow them in various departments and sections.