Dazzling waters of Al Qasba offer a sensory treat

This premier tourist, leisure and family-friendly destination turns into a glittering spectacle every evening, thanks to the reflection of the lights from the surrounding landmarks and skyscrapers on the water which adds magical touches to the aesthetics of the place, to the pleasure one’s dining experience at one of the serving cafés and restaurants.

A relaxing ride on one of Al Qasba’s picnic boats is a memorable way to spend a part of the evening, where visitors have the opportunity to enjoy a unique combination of lights, colour and serenity. Al Qasba Boats’ tours are equipped with the best safety features for the whole family, and sailing along the canal is an absolute treat to the eyes finished with panoramic views of the surroundings that can be captured in memories that will last for a lifetime.

Al Qasba’s architecture also allows visitors to look over to the Dubai skyline, with water canal linking the Khalid and Al Khan Lagoons.

With its family-friendly mix of world-class cafés and restaurants and children’s entertainment facilities, Al Qasba stays busy entertaining families and tourists from all over the UAE during the whole year with its events agenda and annual celebrations who keep coming back for its tranquil ambience and friendly services that ensure enjoyable times with family and friends.