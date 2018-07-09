Sharjah Charity International plans to send 100 people to perform Hajj

The supreme committee of the Tayseer Haj campaign approved the dispatch to the Holy Land of 100 people of limited income, who would perform Hajj for the first time, Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said, noting that the cost of pilgrimage could reach AED13,000 per pilgrim.

Travel to the Holy Land will be by air as is the case every year, considering that travel by air is easier and more comfortable to the participants in the campaign and reflects SCI's keenness on continuing to activate its community participation in all fields and occasions, he said.

Bin Khadem pointed out that SCI's internal aid department receives the applications of those interested in registering in the campaign and study them thoroughly to find out the most deserving cases that correspond to the conditions set by the committee. The conditions include that an applicant should be no less than 40 years of age, should belong to the category of limited income who cannot afford the expenses and costs of hajj, should be healthy enough to perform hajj rituals and should have a passport valid for no less than 6 months, he said.

After the applicants' applications have been studied, the department would proceed with issuing visas and booking airway tickets to the Holy Land, he added, noting that hajj assistance would then be offered to the poor and those in straitened circumstances including the provision of accommodation to pilgrims at hotels close to the Grand Mosque of Mecca.

Stressing the importance of the Tayseer Haj journey and its effect on the beneficiaries as it helps their great dreams come true through the role played, assistance given and effort exerted by benefactors and donors, Bin Khadem called on philanthropists to donate to the campaign as they always did through all the available channels.

Donors, benefactors and philanthropists, traders, businessmen or individuals, can donate to the campaign either at the head office of the SCI or through its branches in Al Dhaid, Al Madam, Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Hisn, he said, adding that they can also donate through the collectors available in all SCI's branches and all shopping malls in Sharjah.