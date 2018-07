The Authority implemented 12 awareness programs aimed at 1,300 persons. Launched 5 campaigns that raised the awareness of approximately 2 million individuals to reduce risks in the residential buildings.

Eng. Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of SPSA, said that the Authority seeks to reach a risk-free society, and he called on the building owners, consultants and contractors to oblige the safety standards, in order to maintain the safety of workers in the sites and reduce the hazards.