SDSS launches summer training programs

  • Monday 09, July 2018 in 11:10 AM
Sharjah24: The Sharjah Department of Social Services, SDSS launched the second course of its summer training program for students who continue studying in universities, colleges and school students, during the period of three consecutive weeks starting from eight to 26 July 2018 at the level of the headquarters of the Department and its branches in various cities of Sharjah.
Through its summer training, the Department aims to utilize the summer vacation of 53 young and students to invest their spare time by training them in productivity, providing them with practical skills and experience, and qualifying them to meet the needs of the labor market in the future.
 
The summer training includes workshops, practical training as well as administrative and vocational training. Trainees are distributed to various departments and sections at the headquarters branches level of the department according to their wishes and specialization.
 
Nashwa Al Karbi, Acting Director of Human Resources Department in the Department, praised the students' rapid response to these opportunities. She said that the Department has received 50 applications in advance, an increase of 76% compared with the number of students trained last year, added that the certificates will be awarded to each participant completed training hours and workshops in accordance with the conditions and controls.