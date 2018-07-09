SDSS launches summer training programs

Through its summer training, the Department aims to utilize the summer vacation of 53 young and students to invest their spare time by training them in productivity, providing them with practical skills and experience, and qualifying them to meet the needs of the labor market in the future.

The summer training includes workshops, practical training as well as administrative and vocational training. Trainees are distributed to various departments and sections at the headquarters branches level of the department according to their wishes and specialization.

Nashwa Al Karbi, Acting Director of Human Resources Department in the Department, praised the students' rapid response to these opportunities. She said that the Department has received 50 applications in advance, an increase of 76% compared with the number of students trained last year, added that the certificates will be awarded to each participant completed training hours and workshops in accordance with the conditions and controls.