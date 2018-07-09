SCHS receives a delegation from SUPC

The visiting delegation stressed the importance of SCHS in identifying the needs of the people with disabilities to be taken into consideration in the urban planning processes.

Mona Al Yafie, Director of SCHS, said that integrating the people with disabilities will enhance their independency, which is one of the most important goals that SCHS seeks to achieve in cooperation with various authorities locally, regionally and internationally, to serve different segments of society.

In conclusion, the two sides agreed to organise a number of meetings in presence of the people with disabilities to take a closer look about their needs in the urban planning.