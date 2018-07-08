18th Sharjah Islamic Forum’s ‘Scientific Course’ kicks off

The course, organised by the Sharjah Islamic Forum under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, comes in line with the strategies of the cultural action of the Islamic Forum in organising Islamic culture events in the emirate, and in keeping abreast of the scientific and cognitive tendency in building a society that is based on cohesion and coexistence in accordance with the principles of Islamic Sharia.

Dr. Majid Bushlaibi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Islamic Forum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the 18th Science Course delivered the inaugural speech in which he affirmed the pride of the Islamic Forum in supervising the organisation of the scientific course, which augments the emirate’s cultural and Islamic endeavour.