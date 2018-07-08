18th Sharjah Islamic Forum’s ‘Scientific Course’ kicks off

  • Sunday 08, July 2018 in 11:17 PM
  • Part of the first lesson of the 18th‘Scientific Course’
Sharjah 24: The first lesson of the 18th Scientific Course kicked off Saturday at the Maghfirah Mosque in Sharjah with the participation of a large number of students from inside and outside the country.
The course, organised by the Sharjah Islamic Forum under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, comes in line with the strategies of the cultural action of the Islamic Forum in organising Islamic culture events in the emirate, and in keeping abreast of the scientific and cognitive tendency  in building a society that is based on cohesion and coexistence in accordance with the principles of Islamic Sharia.
 
 Dr. Majid Bushlaibi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Islamic Forum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the 18th Science Course delivered the inaugural speech in which he affirmed the pride of the Islamic Forum in supervising the organisation of the scientific course, which augments the emirate’s cultural and Islamic endeavour.