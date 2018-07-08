Sharjah Police implements a successful drill scenario on food poisoning

Major Khalil Saleh bani Hammad, head of ISO Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems at the Central Operations said that the training is part of the Sharjah Police General Directorate's keenness to increase the efficiency of its employees through positive handling of similar emergencies where time has great value in saving the life of the affected.

Lieutenant Yousef Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Emergency Assessment Committee at Sharjah Police said that it has become a necessity for all government institutions and departments that have a large number of employees and clients to teach their employees to carry out the work of occupational safety measures, which come within the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior in ensuring readiness to deal with accidents, and enhancing clients’ satisfaction.