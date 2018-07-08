Ambassador Fathi Afaneh: We seek to instill the concept of family value in building societies

AFO Ambassador’s words came while attending the Organisation’s first preparatory meeting for the Arab Family Summit held at FAO headquarters at Al Qasba in the presence of Gamal Obaid Al Bah, head of AFO, and experts, specialists, researchers and organisations concerned with family and community affairs.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Afaneh said FAO endeavours to promote the family and enable it to carry out its social, economic, educational and cultural functions within the framework of Arab unity, and to emphasise its status and its national and developmental role in building societies.

"The preparatory meeting for the summit came out with many recommendations and decisions we put them today before experts and specialists to draft the final decision to be addressed at at the summit," Afaneh concluded.