Kuwait hospital in Sharjah ends suffering of a tricenarian patient

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Najoumi, consultant and head of the surgery department at Kuwait Hospital, said that the case is considered rare in men, especially congenital ones, and that the patient was suffering from a complete prolapse of rectum, where he had undergone surgeries outside the country without any improvement.

He added that after a two-hour telescope procedure, the patient returned to normal after 24 hours of the procedure.

Dr. Amna Karam, Director of Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, said that the hospital has made qualitative achievements and positive development in the services provided and carried out many comlicated and rare surgeries, pointing to the increase in the number of medical staff working in Kuwait Hospital and modernising medical devices and equipment by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). The latest developments helped improve the surgical performance and health services delivered, and enabled the medical team to perform surgical operations with ease.