Ali Al Midfa: SIA new bridge is part of the overall development plan

Al Midfa said that the new bridge is part of the comprehensive plan set by the Authority under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council.

He added that the new bridge will serve passengers and other facilities leading to Sharjah International Airport. It is characterised by its modern engineering style in terms of lighting and noise reduction.

He explained that the project was designed to accommodate the expected growth in the number of passengers through the airport in the coming years, which includes the construction of the bridge and the development of the alternative route of about 2.1 km on two tracks to 4 tracks, which will contribute to the upgrading of roads to the airport. The project will create more than 1000 additional parking spaces for passengers’ cars and airport staff, as well as the establishment of a rainwater drainage network in the parking area and the area near the airport.

"The development process at Sharjah Airport and the surrounding roads is an ongoing process that keeps pace with the airport's annual growth, both in terms of passenger numbers and freight traffic. The airport has benefited from the prestigious position of Sharjah and its geographical location as a link between the East and the West in enhancing Sharjah’s position on the map of travel and international shipping, which is reflected by the figures and growth rates achieved by the airport annually”, Al Midfa further explained.

The Department of Public Works completed a new road network for Sharjah Airport with a length of 1200 meters, including the suspended bridge which extends over 330 meters at a cost of about AED 85 million.