Jamal Al-Bah: Sharjah is the capital of the Arab family for 2020

The Arab Family Organization on Sunday morning organised its first preparatory meeting in the presence of a number of dignitaries, experts, specialists, and several researchers.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Jamal Bin Obaid Al-Bah, Chairman of the Arab Family Organisation said that different topics related to the Family Summit, which will be held in the Republic of Tunisia in December, were discussed during the meeting.

He added that the Summit will highlight the needs of the Arab family, stressing on the UAE’s role in promoting the family in different aspects.

He concluded by praising the UAE's pioneering role in supporting refugees around the world.

Jamal Bin Obaid Al-Bah further lauded the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in supporting families’ issues.