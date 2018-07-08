Jamal Al-Bah: Sharjah is the capital of the Arab family for 2020

  • Sunday 08, July 2018 in 4:32 PM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of announcing that the emirate of Sharjah is the capital of the Arab family for the year 2020, Jamal Bin Obaid Al-Bah, Chairman of the Arab Family Organisation has expressed his appreciation to this honour.
The Arab Family Organization on Sunday morning organised its first preparatory meeting in the presence of a number of dignitaries, experts, specialists, and several researchers. 
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Jamal Bin Obaid Al-Bah, Chairman of the Arab Family Organisation said that different topics related to the Family Summit, which will be held in the Republic of Tunisia in December, were discussed during the meeting. 
 
He added that the Summit will highlight the needs of the Arab family, stressing on the UAE’s role in promoting the family in different aspects. 
 
He concluded by praising the UAE's pioneering role in supporting refugees around the world.
 
Jamal Bin Obaid Al-Bah further lauded the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in supporting families’ issues. 