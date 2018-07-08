Sharjah Police implements blood donation initiative in cooperation with MOI

Brigadier Arif Al Sharif, Director General of Human Resources and Support Services Department, said that contributing in the blood donation campaign will help to save the lives of patients, and other cases in the UAE. And with the participation of a large number of officers, the campaign comes to supports humanitarian and community efforts.

The campaign which started on Sunday (July 3rd), has witnessed a number of officers, who donated blood, and they expressed their happiness with this valuable initiative.