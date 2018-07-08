Sharjah Police receives a delegation from the Federal Transport Authority Land & Maritime

  • Sunday 08, July 2018 in 3:48 PM
Sharjah24: Within the framework of enhancing cooperation between public bodies and institutions in the UAE, Brigadier General Mohammad Rashed Bayat, Director General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police, received at the headquarters of the Police Officers Club a delegation from the Federal Transport Authority Land & Maritime, headed by Lamia Al Sabousi and a number of directors of the various branches of the authority to make a normative comparison in the delivery of services.
Brigadier General Bayat welcomed the delegation and stressed the keenness of the leadership to extend relation of cooperation and communication with all civil bodies. The visit comes after the Sharjah Police General Command won the award of the Minister of Interior as the best leader bodies, the delegation was briefed on the criteria that have contributed to the leadership of Sharjah Police, including the innovation management standard, the seven star services, the happiest work environment and the best center for delighting the customers.