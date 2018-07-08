Sharjah Police receives a delegation from the Federal Transport Authority Land & Maritime

Brigadier General Bayat welcomed the delegation and stressed the keenness of the leadership to extend relation of cooperation and communication with all civil bodies. The visit comes after the Sharjah Police General Command won the award of the Minister of Interior as the best leader bodies, the delegation was briefed on the criteria that have contributed to the leadership of Sharjah Police, including the innovation management standard, the seven star services, the happiest work environment and the best center for delighting the customers.