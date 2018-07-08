Sharjah Municipality organises 40 campaigns to remove random markets

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant director general of Sharjah Municipality, said that the Municipality is working diligently to eliminate the aesthetics of the Emirate, including the markets where intensive campaigns have been implemented in various industrial areas in the emirate to eliminate this phenomenon, which is frequent on holidays, where some offer food, "accessories", clothes and others.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that through these campaigns, the markets have been removed and the seized goods confiscated. The Municipality donates the materials for consumption to charities, while destroying all illegal goods.

He explained that there are those who take advantage of vacation days to display their goods at cheap prices to attract customers, and that these goods are anonymous, including what is expired, and is not fit for consumption, as well as those who practice this activity may be contrary to the conditions of residence in the country.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi called on members of the community to communicate regularly with the municipality's hotline on 993, to provide feedback and suggestions, and to report complaints and distortions of the public landscape, where the community is considered a partner in preserving the cultural appearance of the Emirate.