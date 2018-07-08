“Shurooq”, “GHM” prepare for grand opening of heritage resort Al Bait Sharjah

The opening of the five-star hotel Al Bait, the second resort in the Middle East by GHM, will play a key role in strengthening Sharjah’s position as the cultural hub of the United Arab Emirates, where guests and visitors will be immersed in the Emirati way of life, as well as the nation’s traditional living environment and rich architecture.

The 53-key heritage resort is a combination of meticulously restored houses that were once homes to well-known Emirati families and new buildings which have been constructed in the same authentic style. The result is Al Bait, meaning ‘The House’, providing world-class facilities and luxury services to its guests, epitomising the local culture, community and history, plus the quintessential Emirati hospitality.

‘Heart of Sharjah’ is set to lead the emirate’s cultural tourism and hospitality sector, seamlessly blending classic and contemporary styles while providing a genuine glimpse into a bygone age for visitors, tourists and investors.

Speaking on behalf of the authority, Engineer Khaled Deemas, Manager of Heart of Sharjah, said: “The opening of Al Bait will be another major achievement in our scheduled development phases of the Heart of Sharjah project. Our partnership with GHM reflects on our mission and vision to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading cultural tourism destination, delivering a rich mix of traditional and modern luxury Emirati experiences to visitors and tourists.”

He added: “GHM, with their bespoke hotel management portfolio of some of the largest hospitality project names from around the world, will play a key role in supporting our overall objectives in developing Heart of Sharjah into a high-level landscape project catering to a significant number of tourists in the UAE and the Gulf region.”

Patrick Moukarzel, the resort’s General Manager, added: “GHM has taken the lead in pioneering luxury hospitality in the emirate, while connecting the modern traveller to Sharjah’s rich past. Having witnessed the success of the award-winning Chedi Muscat, this announcement marks yet another major milestone to celebrate Arabian heritage. We eagerly look forward to welcoming guests to Al Bait for an experience comparable to no other.”

Al Bait Sharjah is home to a number of premier cafés and a central restaurant that operates around the clock, a traditional Arabic coffee parlour, business centre, museum, library, retail outlets and spas for men and women.

Booking portals will open shortly for reservations. For additional information on Al Bait Sharjah, please visit http://www.ghmhotels.com/en/al-bait-sharjah/