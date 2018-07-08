DHR starts fourth course to qualify job seekers

The program is provided by Dr. Mansour Jassim Al Shamsi, Human Resources Consultant in the Department, which is implemented in Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalbaa and Dibba Al Hisn.

The program comes as part of the department's keenness to raise job awareness among jobseekers with the basics and ethics of work and professional assets to enter the job communities. Inculcate their national responsibility, and build conscious and transparent professional figures with the standards required by business organisations to evaluate applicants for vacant positions.

The training program addressed the theoretical and applied skills of the general function and its scientific, professional, behavioral, moral, psychological, mental and intellectual requirements. Reviewing the working environments and their practical aspects, and means of dealing with them.