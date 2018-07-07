Sharjah Police ‘Central Operations’ discusses its strategic indicators

  • Part of the meeting
Sharjah 24: Col. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Acting Director General of Central Operations department of the Sharjah Police, chaired a regular meeting at his office at the Police headquarters Saturday in the presence of several police officers.
The meeting reviewed a number of important topics on its agenda aiming to improve police work and achieve total quality in performance and services provided to clients. It also reviewed the results of customers' satisfaction with the services provided to service centres and the results of strategic initiatives and indicators implemented during the first half of the current year. A number of topics that enhance security efforts in achieving their indicators and strategic objectives in the emirate were also addressed at the meeting.
 
At the end of the meeting, Col. Al Naour thanked the attendees valuing the positive results they have achieved. He urged them to double their efforts to achieve the aspired goals.