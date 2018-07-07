Sharjah Police hold 4th Coordination Meeting on ‘Healthy City Programme’

The meeting discussed the recommendations of the previous meeting, which included the criterion of emergency preparedness and response as one of the criteria required to join the World Health Cities Programme of the World Health Organisation (WHO), and identifying strategies and mechanisms of appropriate intervention for health development.

The meeting also recommended initiating a training course on special project management.

Al Harmoudi presented the most important outputs of the training workshop for the expansion of the Sharjah Healthy City programme under the supervision of the World Health Organisation and how to benefit from it. The meeting also touched on many other programme –related topics.

At the end of the meeting, Brigadier Al Marri thanked the team members and urged them to work in team spirit in order to achieve success.