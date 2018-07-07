Sharjah Police, SPC boost cooperation

The Sharjah Police delegation was welcomed by Asma Al Juwaid, Director of the Sharjah Press Club, Al Yazia Al Ghafli, senior executive and Manea Al Kindi, executive at the Club.

Welcoming the police delegation, Al Juwaid praised the efforts of the Sharjah Police and their influential media role in enhancing security and safety in the emirate, noting the importance of such visits in augmenting communication and exchange of expertise between both sides.

Captain Ahmed Al Hammadi praised the role of the Sharjah Press Club and its clear and discernible efforts in supporting media development initiatives and improving the profession of the press.

Al Juwaid detailed the Sharjah Police delegation about SPC’s experience, vision, mission, goals, initiatives and existing activities aimed at improving the work of the press. She also briefed them on the most recent events of the club.

She also reviewed the membership programmes, categories, specialised training programmes and workshops offered by the club to its employees in cooperation with the best international media organisations such as the Thomson Reuters Foundation, which works in partnership with them to provide support for journalists and media skills.

She pointed out that the club works according to the main objectives of the vision of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, which aims to achieve leadership in media performance in accordance with the highest professional standards, and develop a distinct system in the thought of government communication at the level of the region and beyond.

During the meeting, many constructive issues and common ideas were put forward to promote further cooperation, communication and exchange of expertise.

Wrapping up the visit, the Sharjah Police delegation toured the facilities of the club and the media lounge designed and equipped to receive the members of the club, which allows the practice of various media activities.