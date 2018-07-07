Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents Council congratulates high-school graduates

Mohammed Rashid Rashoud, Chairman of the Council praised the efforts of the Ministry of Education in making the academic year a success. He praised the students’ achievements, pointing out that this achievement was the result of the efforts of students, schools and parents.

He also congratulated the UAE wise leadership and hailed its colossal role in caring for education and students and for providing the proper learning environment leading to excellence and distinction.

Rashoud stressed the keenness of the Council to combine efforts with the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Education Council to enhance the roles of the students and raise their academic achievements to reflect their excellence in joining the best specialisations. He congratulated Saeed Mohammed Ali Al Salami, from Dibba Al Hisn military school for obtaining 100% in all subjects wishing him further success in his future educational endeavour.