Sharjah Police honour an outstanding officer

Lit. Col. Mohammed Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrolling Department of Sharjah Police and Lieutenant colonel Khalid Al Kai, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department were present at the honouring ceremony.

Col. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour praised the relentless efforts made by Lieutenant Bin Dalmouk to achieve the objectives of the administration.

For his part, Lieutenant Bin Dalmouk praised Sharjah Police’s continuous support to the members of the police force, stressing his keenness to redouble his efforts to serve the Sharjah Police.