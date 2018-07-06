Sharjah Police, DSCD enhance scientific partnership

During the meeting, Brigadier Al Hammadi stressed the Centre's keenness to cooperate with DSCD in all fields and activities that support the mutual efforts in achieving their strategic objectives.

The two sides agreed on a range of activities that would accelerate and contribute to the establishment of security and achieve community development in the emirate, including work on a memorandum of understanding while overcoming all difficulties that hinder scientific cooperation between the two sides and obtaining the data and information required in an easy manner as well as providing the necessary scientific support by the Centre in the field of future studies, in addition to discussing the possibility of holding a joint symposium.

For his part, Dr. Abu Nowar thanked Brigadier Al Hammadi and the members of the Centre for the initiative in providing all available means to support the joint scientific cooperation between the two institutions and for the warm welcome and the sincere desire to cooperate and work together to achieve both sides’ visions and aspirations to serve the highest goals of the country.