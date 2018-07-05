Saeed Al-Madawi: Islamic Manuscripts House offers its services in international standards

Saeed Al-Madawi said that the House is repairing, binding, and cataloging manuscripts at the highest international standards in this field.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al-Madawi said that the Islamic Manuscripts House offers its services to government departments at the highest level, containing various magazines, newspapers, old stamps, photographs, and documents belonging to the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority (SDAA).

Al-Madawi further added that the Islamic Manuscripts House at Al Qasimia University was inaugurated by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in September 2017, including 1,500 rare Arabic manuscripts.