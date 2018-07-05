Sharjah Police complete a course on institutional happiness

The course was held from 1st to 5th of July, with 15 officers from various departments of Sharjah Police.

The course focused on achieving the strategic objectives that fall within the category of institutional and governmental innovation. It also talked about the concept of the institutional happiness, its patterns and elements, and ways on applying it.

Brigadier General Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of the Police Training Institute, witnessed the closing ceremony at Sharjah Police Training Institute, and honoured the participants.