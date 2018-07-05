Mohammed Al Zarouni: More than 20 bodies participate at Thermal Deprivation Prevention Campaign

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical district, said during a special statement to “Sharjah 24”: More than 20 local and federal bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah participated in the coordination meeting of the Thermal Deprivation Prevention Campaign to prepare for the campaign in its 10th edition.

Al-Zarouni added that the campaign of thermal exhaustion comes within the strategy of the Ministry of Health to promote health awareness among all segments of society, especially those whose actions require exposure to the sun and their awareness of the risk of heat exhaustion and methods of prevention and to follow healthy health practices to avoid reaching the stage of infection.