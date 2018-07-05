SGG ‘Brownies’ dedicate their Summer to art and science

One hundred participants divided into two groups of 50, the SGG Brownies (aged 7-11 years) will be at the summer camp for a week each. The first round is currently underway until Thursday, July 5, followed by the second round, which will take place from July 8 - 12.

During their participation, Brownies will be introduced to important scientific and geological concepts like surface tension, electromagnetics of light, the science of sound, dinosaurs, rock formations, the environment and the atmosphere – all through the medium of a series of workshops focused on edutainment.

SGG has collaborated with Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC), whose ice skating coaches will have the young skaters glide on ice for two days of the camp. These happy campers will also be introduced to the famous Young Artist Programme at Jam Jar in Dubai’s Al Serkal Avenue, designed for ages 7–16. The comprehensive art programme will offer them an opportunity to develop their creative thinking and artistic skills.

Shaikha Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said: “Through this year’s summer camp, we aim to instill in our Brownies two core values of artistic understanding and appreciation, as well as a predisposition towards taking up leadership roles. The extensive programme has been crafted to ensure that all our Brownies find their passions and particular interests while developing an overall experience of science, art and sports. We have also included group activities for them to learn team dynamics and grow up to be great team players. A lot of our workshops are experimental, and will push the young learners to get out of their comfort zones and, in the process, develop self-confidence and self-esteem.”