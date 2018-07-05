Sharjah Police organises Traffic Safety forum

This came in the presence of Lt. Col. Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, reviewed a film showcase that highlighted the most important work that carried out by the Traffic and Patrols Department.

Al Naqbi praised the efforts of the media in reducing the traffic accidents by contributing about the traffic safety awareness. He also has stressed that the death toll during the first half of 2018 has been decreased compared to the previous year, by implementing 7 awareness campaigns and cooperate with 32 external agencies to implement these campaigns. Besides, 11 traffic campaign for the road users to ensure their safety.

In the same context, a land rescue point has been introduced during a campaign at Sahara Center to reduce the run-over accidents by 30%, which has witnessed many unfortunate incidents.

Director of Traffic and Patrol Department, said that the sudden swerving is one of the leading cause of accidents. It resulted in 66% of all road accident death in 2017, while 34 incidents occurred in the first half of 2018 with a significant decrease, of minor, medium and eloquent incidents, as well as deaths.