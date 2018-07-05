Sharjah Police discusses the preparations of “Al Jaheziya 1" training

During the meeting, the tasks of the exercise and its strategic objectives were discussed, along with the explanation and distribution of the tasks and responsibilities, and the technical standards established according to the plans prepared for that purpose.

"Al Jaheziya 1" training comes within the strategy of modernization and development in the training of the General Directorate of Sharjah Police, to raise the efficiency and capabilities of various national and local institutions and institutions in emergencies, and to measure the level of efficiency, readiness and readiness.