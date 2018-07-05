SCI's Dirham project covers eight countries

"The SCI's ‘Dirham Al Hamad’ charity initiative implemented 196 small projects in eight Asian and African countries: India, Malawi, Mauritania, Kenya, China, Niger, Bangladesh and Liberia," said Abdullah Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of the SCI.

"The Dirham project has a great value as it supports many projects and contributes to the resolution of major problems for different cases inside and outside the country," he added.

Moreover, he pointed out that the donations of the project are used to support several public projects including productive hands, which is considered an opportunity for the needy to have a job rather than rely on aid.