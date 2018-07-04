Khalid bin Butti: "Aerial Photography" Project covers 1476 km2 in Sharjah

Commenting on this, Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of Sharjah Department of Planning and Survey, SDPS, said that the project aims to cover the geographic scope of the Emirate of Sharjah and provide geospatial data. It also monitors the city's growth and development stages, and facilitates the study of urban planning.

The new project also monitors the city’s developmental stages, the development of the facilities and services, and the demographic expansion.

Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi also pointed out that the Sharjah Aerial Photography Project is one of the most important modern means that provides geospatial data for regions and cities based on the latest technologies.

Al Muhairi highlighted the importance of the Aerial Photography Project in facilitating the planning of several areas and precisely identifying different zones. It also aims to follow-up to the stages of the city’s development; facilitate the study of the urban planning; identify the planning’s problems and their resolution; and obtain high-resolution photographs.

Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi further added that since 1999 to 2017, the SDPS has implemented periodic aerial photography projects, totaling 10 projects, in order to provide geospatial data for the Emirate of Sharjah and monitor the stages of development in the population, industrial and service sectors in the emirate.

Al Muhairi said that the time-saving project will cover 1476 km2 in the emirate of Sharjah, providing contour lines for the emirate through providing the cadastral reports and figure out the site’s details.