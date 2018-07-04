Expo Centre Sharjah celebrates the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The initiative was launched yesterday at Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of Waleed BuKhatir, Board member at Expo Centre Sharjah; Ziyad Mohmoud Khairalla AlHaji, Board member at Expo Centre Sharjah; and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Waleed BuKhatir, Board member at Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the centre isn’t just one of the world’s leading exhibition and conferences centres, but also a space for cultural and social interaction at the local level. He added that launching this initiative reflects the centre’s keenness to increase the happiness of its employees and to strengthen the relationships between the employees of various government bodies in Sharjah.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, remarked that this initiative was launched as part of the centre’s endeavours to strengthen the relations between the employees of Sharjah’s government entities, which helps to enhance the strategic cooperation between the centre’s employees and other government employees. He noted that this cooperation helps to positively affect the performances and the services offered by the employees.

At the end of the event, the participants marked the occasion by cutting a football sized cake. The centre announced that it will open its doors to the centre’s employees and to employees of government agencies going forward so that they can view the world cup at the conference hall, which has been equipped with a giant television screen and other various amenities that offer a unique viewing experience.