Sharjah Airport Autority honours Three winners of “Because We Care” program

It has honoured Ahmed Youssef and Khamis Al Kaabi from the UAE, and Farouk Ali from Pakistan, the winners of best suggestions in the “Because We Care” program for the opinions of customers, which was launched about nine years ago.

Alia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of Marketing and Customer Relations in Sharjah Airport Authority, has given the prizes to the winners, which are tickets from Air Arabia, in recognition of their participation and interaction with SAA.

Sharjah Airport Authority is keen to take advantage of the various ideas offered by passengers and clients and to apply them practically in order to promote a creative environment that is based on the service of passengers and customers according to their perspective and needs, in addition to achieving the vision of SAA and developing its services in accordance with the best international standards. SAA has executed and implemented a number of suggestions that have been received from this program since its launch, and these suggestions have played a major role in upgrading the services provided by Sharjah Airport to passengers.

Given the importance of the program, SAA has continuously developed and expanded the participation in it. SAA users can submit their suggestions via Sharjah Airport website (www.sharjahairport.ae), by filling out the questionnaires distributed in the departures and arrivals areas, using the mobile device through which the airport employees conduct direct interviews with customers, via the smartphone application or through social media sites. SAA selects the winners according to the best suggestions submitted.