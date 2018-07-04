SSSD launches 3 summer programs

The two-week program comprised of various programs and different volunteering opportunities, including distribute different types of cold drinks to the workers, cleaning the mosques in residential neighborhoods, reading short stories of older people, and many more other volunteering activities.

Commenting on launching the 3 programs, Fayza Khabab, Director of the Volunteer Center at SSSD, said that the Department pays the most attention to volunteering activities, based on its social responsibility and its interest in various social and age groups, especially children. The initiatives aim to promote the positive values of youth and children and have a positive impact on their behavior and interests.