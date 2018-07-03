"Awladouna Centre" celebrates its 16th anniversary of the founding

  • Tuesday 03, July 2018 in 4:11 PM
Sharjah 24: In the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Awladouna Centre for People with Disabilities, Awladouna Centre celebrated its 16th anniversary of the founding, during the closing ceremony for the academic year 2017/2018 which was held at its headquarters in Sharjah.
The male and female students of the Centre, participated in the celebration that reflects their skills that they had learned throughout the academic year, and showed their aspirations to achieve what they wish for their future.
 
The ceremony also extended the support of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, (May God Rest His Soul in Peace). 
 
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Centre honoured a number of students, and enrollment the student Ali Arif into a regular school.