Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai: Traffic casualties drop by 20 deaths in Sharjah

  • Tuesday 03, July 2018 in 3:48 PM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of announcing the statistics of the road traffic accidents in the Emirate of Sharjah during the first half of 2018, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police has stressed that the death toll during the first half of 2018 has been decreased by 20 deaths, compared to the previous year.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi pointed out that the statistics showed a decrease in the rate of speed-related deaths on the roads, highlighting the positive achievements of the Traffic and Patrol Department, which comes as a result of the Sharjah Police’s great support.
 
This came during the media gathering organised by the Sharjah Traffic and Patrol Department at its headquarters in Al Ramtha area, in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Al Kay, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, heads of departments and a large number of dignitaries.
 
Concluding his statement, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi called on all road users to abide by traffic rules and all regulations to enhance safety measures in all areas. 