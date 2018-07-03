Majid Bushlaibi: July 7 launching of the scientific course at Al Maghfirah Mosque in Sharjah

He pointed out that the course is distinctive in its title, unique in its content, developed in its perspective. The course is held in parallel with the national celebration of late Sheikh Zayed Centennial, during the period 7-19 July at Al Maghfirah Mosque in Sharjah.

Dr. Majid Bushlaibi in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24” said that the course is a scientific series that is organised every summer under the guidance and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Bushlaibi explained that the course deals with a detailed explanation of the curriculum of Islamic law, in order to consolidate its broad concept in Islamic law. It includes love, tolerance, loyalty and belonging, and all that serves the interdependence of the individual and society.