SEC adopts the organisational structure of the HR Department

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council commended the efforts of the Department of Economic Development, its remarkable contribution to the digital transformation system, and the development of services provided in line with smart transformations, reflecting the level of development in various government services in the local departments and institutions.

The Council adopted the Organisational Structure of the Human Resources Department. His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of Human Resources Department, Chairman of the Organisational Structure Committee, gave a brief description of the new structure, its departments and sections and the tasks assigned to these departments.

During the meeting the Council reviewed the report submitted by the Sharjah Health Authority on the health insurance system for employees of the Government of Sharjah, through which the Authority seeks to improve the health services provided, listened to a detailed explanation from His Excellency Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority, about the health insurance system and the services provided in the Emirate during the first quarter of 2018.

The Council adopted the strategic partnership between the Department of Economic Development and Sharjah Publishing City, which aims to strengthen Sharjah's status as a global hub that attracts the publishing and printing sectors.

The Council adopted the aerial photography project submitted by the Department of Planning and Surveying, Eng. Khalid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Department of Planning and Survey, said that the project aims to cover the geographic scope of the Emirate of Sharjah and provide geospatial data. It also monitors the city's growth and development stages, and facilitates the study of urban planning.

As part of its agenda, the Council was briefed on the decrees issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.