Sharjah Municipality organises a workshop on the smart government

  • Tuesday 03, July 2018 in 12:53 PM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Municipality organised a briefing workshop on smart government, in cooperation with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, to discuss the smart government and its importance, In the presence of Abdullah Ali Al Qaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Institutional Support Department, Head of the Digital Transformation Team in Sharjah Municipality, and a number of department directors, department heads and municipal staff.
Abdullah Ali Al Qaidi confirmed that the workshop comes within the framework of the Municipality of Sharjah to provide full support to employees in the field of digital transformation, especially as the municipality has made great strides in this area through the digital transformation program, which will transform the work environment into a fully digital environment.
 
He pointed out that the first phase of the digital transformation in the municipality requires many relevant workshops, which are organised by the municipality permanently, to increase the knowledge of the digital transformation team, and to answer the various questions in this area.