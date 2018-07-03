Sharjah Municipality organises a workshop on the smart government

Abdullah Ali Al Qaidi confirmed that the workshop comes within the framework of the Municipality of Sharjah to provide full support to employees in the field of digital transformation, especially as the municipality has made great strides in this area through the digital transformation program, which will transform the work environment into a fully digital environment.

He pointed out that the first phase of the digital transformation in the municipality requires many relevant workshops, which are organised by the municipality permanently, to increase the knowledge of the digital transformation team, and to answer the various questions in this area.