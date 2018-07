She added that the total number of this year’s employees of the city has reached 545 in all specialties 7.5% of whom from the people with disabilities who enjoy similar efficiently as non-disabled peers.

AL Yafie was speaking at a ceremony organised Saturday by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sharjah under the slogan "Day of Concord" and was attended by more than 450 employees of the city.