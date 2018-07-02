SM organises “Occupational Safety and Health" workshop

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality (SM), Sheikha Al Shamsi, Head of Public Safety Department in the Municipality and a number of municipal employees were present at the workshop which was conducted by trainer engineer Ibrahim Murad Al Balaushi.

Sheikha Al Shamsi stressed that the workshop was held within the framework of the Municipality's plan to raise awareness about the importance of work safety requirements and procedures and the importance of applying safety instructions in case of fire or other accidents that employees may be exposed to while at work.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the workshop dealt with many relevant topics such as the definition of occupational health and safety, the general objectives that occupational safety and health seek to achieve, as well as the clarification of risks in occupational safety and health and how to control them, in addition to food safety and its impact on the health of employees.

She also touched on the role of the Safety and Security Committee in controlling risks, how to learn from work accidents, providing an explanation of safety equipment to be available in the work environment, and the role of the institution in promoting the culture of health and safety among employees. She added that free tests were conducted alongside the workshop.

On the sidelines of the workshop, Al Tarifi opened the exhibition at which occupational safety and protection for various professions were demonstrated.