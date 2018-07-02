Al Khalidiya Council elects Khalfan Al Marri as its Chairman

The Election came after the outstanding performance that he has done in the managing and launching many initiatives that was assisted by Mohamed Rashid Bin Jarsh, beside the members of the Council.

Al Marri stressed that the council will continue the hard working, in order to serve the citizens and enhance communication with the public.

Al Marri and the members of the Council, also thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support and his keenness to establish a link between the society and the government.