Sharjah Police receives delegation from UAQ Police

During the meeting, Al Mazmi briefed the delegation on the role of criminal evidence in uncovering the vagueness of crimes using the latest and scientific methods to prove the physical evidence and link their relationship with the crime scene and the scene of the incident, stressing that the Sharjah Police puts all its capabilities and expertise to integrate roles with all other police institutions in the framework of coordination and exchange and transfer of expertise in the interest of advancing the protection of security and stability of society.

Then, Faisal Al Hosani - Criminal Evidence Technician took the delegation on a guided tour of all branches and units to take up their technical duties and to familiarize themselves with the scientific equipment, techniques and modern programs.