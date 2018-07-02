Sharjah Police participate in summer activities of Al Rigga Children Centre

Being held on Monday, July 2, and July 9, 2018 from 9:30 am to 12 noon, the summer camp activities aimed at developing the children’s skills.

The Sharjah Police General Command has participated in workshop for 120 children to discuss the dangers facing children in the digital age.

From its keenness to play its positive role towards the children as the main pillar of the future, the Sharjah Police General Command has emphasised that such participation has positive consequences on children's enjoyment.