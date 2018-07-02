SEWA announces 39 MW savings rate during the “Peak Hour”

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA the initiative of the “Peak Hour” launched His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah, to be held on July 1st every year from 2:30 to 3:30 pm, at which time the demand for electricity is increasing and loads reach the peak, with the aim of consolidating Sharjah's cultural status and its leadership in preserving the environment.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem said that the Authority's strategy to implement the initiative includes specific principles and criteria for changing the concepts of energy use and achieving the best results through the “Peak Hour” initiative aimed at attracting all segments of society.

Al Leem pointed out that this year the Authority launched several programs and initiatives to promote the the “Peak Hour” initiative targeting all sectors and sectors of society, including the initiative of the banner of Peak through the work of billboards and distributed to the streets and invoices and bags.