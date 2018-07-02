221 residential plots granted to Sharjah citizens

Waleed bin Falah Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Committee, said that the committee decided to grant 221 plots to the citizens in different regions in the Emirate of Sharjah, as Sharjah City - Central Region - Eastern Region - Kalba, Khorfakkan - Dibba Al Hisn –Al Hamriya City.

He explained that the committee discussed the best ways to meet the needs of the citizens in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and instructions of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and follow-up of Sharjah Executive Council, to meet the needs of citizens and to provide them fast and simplified procedures.