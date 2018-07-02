Al Hamriyah Municipality participates in “Peak Hour”

The participation is part of Al Hamriyah Municipality’s strategy to support and promote community and environmental activities. This enhances the Municipality’s significant role in contributing to spreading awareness on rationalizing energy consumption, reducing emissions of gases, and supporting various national initiatives and campaigns.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality stressed that the Municipality is keen to participate in this annual event, which enhances the country's efforts towards a sustainable environment in which everyone enjoys a safe, clean and renewable energy.