Al Hamriyah Municipality participates in “Peak Hour”

  • Monday 02, July 2018 in 9:40 AM
Sharjah 24: In order to support and promote community and environmental activities, Al Hamriyah Municipality participated on Sunday in the “Peak Hour” initiative by extinguishing all devices inside and outside the main building of Al Hamriyah Municipality for 60 minutes from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.
The participation is part of Al Hamriyah Municipality’s strategy to support and promote community and environmental activities. This enhances the Municipality’s significant role in contributing to spreading awareness on rationalizing energy consumption, reducing emissions of gases, and supporting various national initiatives and campaigns.
 
Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality stressed that the Municipality is keen to participate in this annual event, which enhances the country's efforts towards a sustainable environment in which everyone enjoys a safe, clean and renewable energy.