Othman Almas: 39 MW savings rate during the “Peak Hour”

  • Sunday 01, July 2018 in 4:45 PM
Sharjah24: Eng. Othman Sorour Almas, Director of the Control Centre at Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, confirmed that the rate of saving the “Peak hour” imitative, which was directed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reached 39 MW
Almas added to "Sharjah 24": that the initiative of the “Peak Hour” begins on the first of July each year from 2.30 to 3.30 pm, which is increasing demand for electricity, and loads reach the peak; during the “Peak Hour” saving rate of 39 megawatts per hour, which is equivalent to 23.4 tons of carbon dioxide, stressing that if the reduction of the same proportion produces about 936 megawatts per day, equivalent to 11.232 MWh per year.
 
Almas pointed out that the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to launch the “Peak Hour” initiative comes within the framework of His Highness's constant follow-up to all details of the work of the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority and his keenness to develop awareness and launch initiatives aimed at the participation of members of society in facing vital issues. 