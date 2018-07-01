Othman Almas: 39 MW savings rate during the “Peak Hour”

Almas added to "Sharjah 24": that the initiative of the “Peak Hour” begins on the first of July each year from 2.30 to 3.30 pm, which is increasing demand for electricity, and loads reach the peak; during the “Peak Hour” saving rate of 39 megawatts per hour, which is equivalent to 23.4 tons of carbon dioxide, stressing that if the reduction of the same proportion produces about 936 megawatts per day, equivalent to 11.232 MWh per year.

Almas pointed out that the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to launch the “Peak Hour” initiative comes within the framework of His Highness's constant follow-up to all details of the work of the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority and his keenness to develop awareness and launch initiatives aimed at the participation of members of society in facing vital issues.