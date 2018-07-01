Supreme Committee meets to organise 18th Scientific Festival

It also discussed the contents of the curriculum in order to raise awareness of the participants and increase the efficiency of the educational outputs as part of the continuous cultural development policy adopted by the Islamic Forum in organising its scientific and cultural activities.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Majid Bushlaibi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Islamic Forum and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Science Festival, in the presence of the heads of the committees concerned of the conduct of the Scientific Festival.

His Excellency Dr. Bushlaibi praised the support, monitoring and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in organising the Scientific Festival every year. In its next edition, it will be distinguishing by number of scholars who will present during the festival over two weeks, to raise the efficiency by the principles of Islamic Sharia.

It is worth mentioning that the scientific festival is one of the Islamic cultural event, that the emirate celebrates annually during the summer, and it witness a number of participants of the community from all regions of the country over the past years, for the purpose of rooting Islamic culture.